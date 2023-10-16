Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Down 1.1 %

CE opened at $119.45 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

