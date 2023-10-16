Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

