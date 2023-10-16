CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

NYSE:CF opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

