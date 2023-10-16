Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

