Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.