Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

