Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

