Comparing Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -44.63% -23.40% NexGen Energy N/A -11.63% -9.63%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.62) -3.34 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.12) -46.50

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and NexGen Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.47%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

