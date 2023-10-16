Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) vs. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Financial Comparison

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Confluent and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 0 7 15 0 2.68 National Instruments 0 5 1 0 2.17

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $36.68, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Confluent is more favorable than National Instruments.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Confluent has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Confluent and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $683.99 million 12.96 -$452.55 million ($1.65) -17.77 National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.81 $139.64 million $1.35 44.43

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -69.87% -54.53% -17.98% National Instruments 10.37% 22.27% 11.17%

Summary

National Instruments beats Confluent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI and NI C-series hardware; NI PXI modular instrument platform; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor and electronics, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. The company sells its products through direct sales, independent distributors, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and system integrators and consultants. National Instruments Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

