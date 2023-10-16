Contrasting Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Arrival has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -2,290.59% -66.05% -51.94%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $4.84 million 12.61 -$123.70 million ($0.92) -0.56

This table compares Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrival and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrival presently has a consensus target price of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24,674.77%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Arrival’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Arrival on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

