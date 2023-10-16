Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.