Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
