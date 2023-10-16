Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $27.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

