Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.