Critical Analysis: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) versus Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owens & Minor and Synergy CHC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $10.13 billion 0.11 $22.39 million ($1.30) -11.40 Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -38.61

Owens & Minor has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owens & Minor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -0.97% 7.60% 1.32% Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Owens & Minor and Synergy CHC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Owens & Minor and Synergy CHC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Synergy CHC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than Synergy CHC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Synergy CHC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats Synergy CHC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, including supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide outsourced logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Patient Direct segment provides products and services for in-home care and delivery across diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment. This segment supplies a range of other home medical equipment, patient care products, including ostomy, wound care, urology, incontinence and other products and services. It serves multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name. The company sells its products through retailers and television advertising campaigns, as well as skincare products through online. The company was formerly known as Synergy Strips Corp. and changed its name to Synergy CHC Corp. in August 2015. Synergy CHC Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Westbrook, Maine.

