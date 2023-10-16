Critical Contrast: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 27.97% 11.31% 1.47% Huntington Bancshares 24.74% 15.20% 1.30%

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank First pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Bank First has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank First and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 0 7 4 1 2.50

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Bank First.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $137.34 million 5.91 $45.21 million $5.15 15.17 Huntington Bancshares $7.63 billion 1.89 $2.24 billion $1.55 6.42

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Bank First on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

