Critical Contrast: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -19,854.21% -55.12% -37.80% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enovix and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 8 0 2.89 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 163.59%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Hoku.

49.7% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.26, suggesting that its stock price is 1,426% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $1.16 million 1,400.42 -$51.62 million ($1.68) -6.06 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Summary

Enovix beats Hoku on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

