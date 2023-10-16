Critical Survey: Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) & Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO)

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77% Stratus Properties -60.02% -7.00% -4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $1.97 million 0.34 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.01 Stratus Properties $32.61 million 6.77 $90.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stratus Properties beats Gaucho Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

