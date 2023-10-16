Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.05.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

