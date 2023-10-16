Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

CFR stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

