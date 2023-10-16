DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.