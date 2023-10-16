Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

