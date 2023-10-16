Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $111.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

