Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

