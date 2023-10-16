EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 39,413 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.35% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $569.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

