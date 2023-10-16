EA Series Trust Invests $1.86 Million in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.28% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth $4,438,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland acquired 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,282. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBOW opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

