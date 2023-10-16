EA Series Trust Invests $1.91 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,983 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.94 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -448.30, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.