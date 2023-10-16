EA Series Trust Invests $1.95 Million in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.21% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $251,655. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

