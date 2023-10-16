EA Series Trust Invests $1.96 Million in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.06% of Frontline as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

FRO opened at $20.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.25%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

