EA Series Trust Invests $9.39 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 321,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $237.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

