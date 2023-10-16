EA Series Trust Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

