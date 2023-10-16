EA Series Trust Takes $1.97 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.36% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 46.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.