Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average is $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

