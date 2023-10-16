Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $348.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $302.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

