Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

