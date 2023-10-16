Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after purchasing an additional 798,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

