Empirical Finance LLC Buys 332 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

