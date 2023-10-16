Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,936,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

