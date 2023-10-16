Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $7,985,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $154.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $175.10.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $3.97 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.