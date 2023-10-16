Empirical Finance LLC Has $14.69 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.