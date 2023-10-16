Empirical Finance LLC Has $236,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile



WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

