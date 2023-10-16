Empirical Finance LLC Has $262,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

