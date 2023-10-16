Empirical Finance LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRMB opened at $49.91 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
