Empirical Finance LLC Has $321,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $186.90 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

