Empirical Finance LLC Has $355,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

