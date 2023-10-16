Empirical Finance LLC Invests $205,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,980,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

