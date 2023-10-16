Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Match Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

