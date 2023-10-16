Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

