Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.69 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

