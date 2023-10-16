Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 811 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,390,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

