Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

